Arsenal fans pronounce Partey ‘world class’ after Aston Villa display

Ghana international Thomas Partey left an impression on many as Arsenal handed Aston Villa a 1-0 home defeat in the Premier League on Saturday.

Following a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in midweek, The Gunners bounced back to winning ways in the match week 30 fixture, thanks to a Bukayo Saka 30th minute strike.

Partey played the entire game, and his brilliant display certainly did not go unnoticed.

Partey on Douglas Luiz, Coutinho and Buendia pic.twitter.com/k6XUpER0qF — Emile-Saka-Nelli (@_mesut_messi) March 19, 2022

Partey's recent performances are some of the best I've seen from any Arsenal midfielder ever. Talking peak Vieira levels — 'Bold and Brave' (@oluwap42uk) March 19, 2022

Thomas Partey man, special player. — Kwadwo (@Kwadwo_Hemeng) March 19, 2022

Thomas Partey has taken a while to get going but as of late he’s been incredible. Composure , strength , line breaking passes are few of his many assets. He brings so much stability to that arsenal midfield to its easy to see why Arteta has put so much trust into him. pic.twitter.com/7GWHgF319c — Trequarista_takes (@question_footy) March 19, 2022

Thomas partey against Aston Villa today.#AVLARS pic.twitter.com/f5QtJ6qsAk — E go be✌🏾 (Ebube’s Pidgin P.A) (@josteez_) March 19, 2022

Another world class performance from Thomas Partey. The midfield general 👏 pic.twitter.com/BayB9DMcyP — k gyesi (@_gyesi) March 19, 2022

❤️The Octopus 🐙 Thomas Partey 5️⃣is the engine in Arsenal’s midfield⛽️



#AVLARS come on Arsenal 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7KGPn91eUs — MR BACON_🧠_MAPS_RIEPS_92 (@Maps_Welsh) March 19, 2022

In his second season with Mikel Arteta’s side, the 28-year-old struggled in the 2020-21 term following a transfer from Atletico Madrid, largely due to injury.

His fortunes were not any different early on this term but since the turn of the New Year, the 28-year-old has picked up form and has never looked back.

Some Arsenal fans have been quick to highlight his refreshing change in fortune.

🇬🇭Thomas Partey hasn't played a bad game for Arsenal this year.



Another 8/10 performance against Aston Villa ✔



pic.twitter.com/9ilBTdzW4c — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) March 19, 2022

I need to ask if there’s another fulcrum in the PL playing at the level of Thomas Partey in 2022? pic.twitter.com/JaF12Oq7Fb — Gilles 🇳🇬🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_Grimanditweets) March 19, 2022

So good has the Ghanaian been for The Gunners in 2022 that according to one fan, a ‘better’ club than Arsenal deserves the midfielder.

Thomas Partey is too good for Arsenal no disrespect intended at all but why is he there — Subaru Boy (@419simsim) March 19, 2022

After helping The Gunners account for Villa, Partey’s attention heads for the international scene where he is expected to lead Ghana in a crucial 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on March 25 and 29 respectively.

For some fans back home, their attention is already on the big showdown against the Super Eagles.

Thomas Partey please play with caution today…🙏 we beg..your last game for Arsenal before the international break..the Nigerians make wild..lol — Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) March 19, 2022

Captain Thomas Partey will fly to Ghana for the World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria..Wishing him and his national team the best !!! pic.twitter.com/tABxJEmVmm — Nancy Brew (@nancybrewgh) March 19, 2022

Article continues below

What do you personally think of Partey's recent strong Arsenal form? How much of a difference-maker do you think he will be for Ghana against Nigeria? Let us know in the comments section.