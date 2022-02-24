Arsenal fans debate Mikel Arteta's performance amidst contract extension talks
Arsenal may be sixth on the Premier League table. However, with three games in hand, they’re still very much in contention for a top four spot. And all of that can be attributed to how the manager Mikel Arteta has managed the side.
Despite their terrible start to the season, the Gunners are well on course to finish in a spot that qualifies them for European football next season. With Arteta’s current contract set to expire in 2023, the club are in talks with the Spaniard to extend his tenure at The Emirates. An outcome that both club and manager want to happen.
However, as with all things in the world of football, the Arsenal fan base, especially in Africa, are divided on how well Arteta has fared as manager. While some have pointed out just how much he deserves an extension, others claim that it should be dependent on whether or not he finishes this season with Arsenal in the top four.
For others, the former-Arsenal-player-turned-manager has been a blessing for the club and has overcome all the difficulties that have come his way.
For a different sect of the Arsenal fanbase, Arteta’s contract extension is a done deal, as they’re already looking to win trophies while recommending players to be bought.
Others are not so optimistic…
…even as rival fans chip in on the conversation, using Arteta’s performance as a yardstick to judge their club managers.
Whether as an Arsenal fan or a rival fan, what do you think of Arteta as Arsenal manager? Does he deserve a contract extension? Will he qualify Arsenal for Champions League football next season, or at least, Europa League football?
