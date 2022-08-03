Ex-Arsenal star Fabregas predicts 'really exciting' things for Gunners under 'fantastic' leadership of Arteta

The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder believes his old Premier League club are heading in the right direction under their current coach

Cesc Fabregas believes Arsenal are ticking all the right boxes in the summer transfer window and the Gunners should be excited about their prospects in the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Spaniard has joined Serie B side, Como, on a free transfer and will now continue his career in Italy in a deal that also sees him become a shareholder of the club.

However, the former Arsenal player still likes to keep tabs on the London club and praised the work done by manager Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu in the transfer market.

What did Fabregas say about Arteta?

Arsenal have made five signings including Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. They have also roped in Fabio Vieira from Porto and teenage sensation Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, along with goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England. They are still looking for reinforcements in midfield to further add steel to the squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Fabregas heaped praise on the Arsenal boss and said, "I think Mikel is doing a fantastic job, and I think Edu is doing a fantastic job.

"Not only for what they're doing, because when we talk about football people, Edu is a football man and he's had the patience and he knows exactly what it takes sometimes to build a project. You cannot do it in one day or two days.

"The market doesn't allow you to get the right player, sometimes you are too young to compete as happened at Arsenal during one or two years but I think they are mature, the younger players are not so young anymore."

The 35-year-old believes that the new signings will put their best foot forward for Arsenal which will help them scale new heights in the 2022-23 season.

"I see a different phase, they strengthened the team well in certain areas that they were struggling and I'm really looking forward to the season because it's really exciting."

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal had a fantastic pre-season where they won all five matches. They trounced Chelsea 4-0 to win the Florida Cup and then went on to hit Sevilla for six to emerge triumphant in the Emirates Cup final. They have scored 18 goals in these five matches and have conceded just four times.

New signing Gabriel Jesus has settled in his new surroundings like a fish to water and has scored five goals in pre-season. Bukayo Saka has also been in phenomenal form and has acted as the supporting cast for Jesus. The England international got four goals to his name.

The Gunners will begin their Premier League campaign on August 5 when they take on Crystal Palace away from home.