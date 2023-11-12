Exactly what Arsenal need? Gunners eyeing January move for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Brandt amid rival interest from Newcastle

According to reports, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt is being considered for a possible move by Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Brandt attracts Premier League interest

Newcastle and Arsenal interested

Dortmund not looking to sell

WHAT HAPPENED? As per The Mirror, both the Premier League are very interested in the player despite Brandt signing a new contract with the Black and Yellow until 2026 in the summer. The report has also suggested that Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the German, however, Liverpool aren't currently in the race to sign him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In their two Champions League matches, Eddie Howe's Toon have had a close-up look at the 27-year-old German sensation. Brandt scored in Tuesday night's 2-0 victory against the Magpies. Arsenal have also been keeping tabs on Brandt, despite Dortmund's refusal to entertain any offers for the man they acquired for about £22 million.

WHAT NEXT? Brandt has been selected for Germany's squad for the November international break and will return to Dortmund for their match against Monchengladbach on November 25.