Arsenal confirm signing of ex-Chelsea winger Willian

The 32-year-old left Chelsea this week after his contract expired but will remain in London after signing a deal with the Gunners

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Willian on a three-year contract.

The Brazilian winger left Chelsea earlier this week after his deal with the Stamford Bridge outfit expired.

The 32-year-old will stay in London, however, after agreeing a deal with Mikel Arteta's team.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us," the coach said upon the confirmation of Willian's arrival.

"We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and] he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

"He has the experience of everything in the football world but to still have the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs. I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

Willian spent seven years at Chelsea after joining from Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013 and went on to make 339 appearances for the Premier League side.

He lifted two Premier League titles and won the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup.

