Arsenal confirm £26m signing of Leandro Trossard from Brighton to strengthen Premier League title charge

WHAT HAPPENED? The Belgian winger has left Brighton after three-and-a-half years with the club to join the Gunners in a deal worth £26 million ($32.2m). GOAL understands the Gunners will pay an initial £21m with £5m to follow in add-ons.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The north London side have recruited the 28-year-old to strengthen their Premier League title challenge. Mikel Arteta's team are five points clear at the top of the table and have a game in hand on nearest challengers Manchester City.

WHAT THEY SAID?: “It is good work from everyone at the club to complete the signing of Leandro," coach Arteta said. "He is a versatile player with high technical ability, intelligence and a great deal of experience in the Premier League and at international level. Leandro strengthens our squad as we head into the second part of the season and we’re all looking forward to working with him.”

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Trossard could make his debut for his new team on Sunday when they come up against Manchester United.