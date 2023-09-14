Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham to leave role after 13 years with the Gunners

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham will step down from his role next summer, it has been confirmed.

WHAT HAPPENED? Venkatesham has decided to leave the club to pursue other challenges, he says, but he will give the Gunners time to find a replacement by remaining in his role until the end of the season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Venkatesham initially joined Arsenal in 2010 as head of global partnerships and moved to different positions in the club, eventually becoming chief executive in 2020.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "This was a tough decision, but it is time to pursue another challenge. Now is not the time for goodbyes as I remain focused until my last day and supporting a seamless transition," the director said.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners will begin their search for a replacement. In the meantime, the north London team will face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.