Arsenal have advantage over Chelsea in Mohammed Kudus race as Ajax star wants to play in Champions League

- Kudus wants Arsenal move
- Keen to play Champions League football
- Chelsea also monitoring Ghana international
WHAT HAPPENED? According to Football Transfers, Kudus has expressed a preference to join Arsenal over Chelsea this summer, with Champions League football a prominent factor in his decision. The Blues have been linked with a swoop for the Ghana international but their 12th-placed finish last season appears to be a major stumbling block to any deal.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal have a real interest in signing Kudus but they need to offload a number of fringe players first, having already signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz, and Jurrien Timber this summer. Manchester United are also said to be in the race.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Kudus is reported to have told Ajax that he intends to leave the club this summer and he is valued at around £40m ($51m) by the Dutch giants. The 22-year-old has made 84 appearances for Ajax, scoring 23 goals and laying on 11 assists.
IN THREE PHOTOS:Getty Images
(C)GettyImages
Getty
WHAT NEXT? Kudus will hope to complete a move this summer, and it appears Arsenal have the edge in the race.