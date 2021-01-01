Arsenal captain Aubameyang returns to Twitter ‘after big day for football and fans’

Less than 24 hours after deactivating his account, the 31-year-old is back on the social networking platform

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has returned to Twitter after what he described as ‘a big day’ for football and fans.

The Gabon international said he got emotional on Tuesday night while football enthusiasts were discussing the European Super League.

However, fans in England breathed a sigh of relief after the ‘big six’ clubs in the Premier League including Arsenal opted out of the Super League that night.

Following the reactivation of his account on Wednesday, Aubameyang reacted to yesterday’s events regarding social justice and the European Super League.

“Got a bit too emotional last night. Bottom line is - yesterday was a big day for football and our fans and an even bigger day for social justice,” Aubameyang tweeted.

Aubameyang has missed Arsenal’s last three matches due to malaria infection, but he said he did not miss Twitter before deactivating his account in the first place.

"I ain't missed you Twitter. So we not allowed to talk about anything?” he wrote in a deleted tweet.

"Only football and Super League? No more talking about Covid?! Or online abuse or racism. Nice. Even sick (without phone) I was feeling better than now with phone. Let me turn it off. See you."

It remains to be seen if Aubameyang will return to Mikel Arteta's side for their Premier League fixture against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Friday.

The Gabonese's return would be a boost for the Gunners with their top scorer Alexandre Lacazette expected to miss the game because of a hamstring injury he picked up in their 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday.

Aubameyang has scored 14 goals so far in all competitions, which includes his nine goals in 25 Premier League matches.