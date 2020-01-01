Arsenal: Arteta's conundrum if Aubameyang stays

Where should the Gunners captain play for the Londoners: centre-forward, out wide, or even in a tandem with another frontman?

Despite the Premier League being absent for three months, some things hadn't changed at all when English football returned on Wednesday evening: Manchester City picked up yet another win over Arsenal, the Citizens’ sixth triumph on the spin over the London side, and the Gunners’ wretched run away from home against their top six rivals persists.

Not since January 2015, a 2-0 win over Wednesday’s opponents at the Etihad Stadium, have the north Londoners picked up a victory at the home of one of the teams with whom they are usually in competition.

Given the nature of the 3-0 mid-week defeat, though, the chasm that exists between Arsenal and the likes of City and champions-elect Liverpool is beginning to widen, which only reminded fans and observers of the tough rebuilding job Mikel Arteta has on his hands at the Emirates Stadium.

Against the side he left in December, the Spaniard opted for an interesting XI: David Luiz was left on the bench, while the now healthy Kieran Tierney returned at left-back. The talented Scotsman’s return meant the precocious Bukayo Saka interestingly featured wide-right at the expense of record signing Nicolas Pepe while Eddie Nketiah started ahead of Alexander Lacazette at centre-forward, to a few raised eyebrows.

Expectedly, club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was deployed as an inside forward just off Nketiah, a role he’s largely played since the arrival of Arteta before the turn of the year.

Talk of the Gabon star’s contract situation was rife over the hiatus and isn’t likely to go away any time soon. While those rumours have understandably persisted, a pretty important question has been overlooked: what’s the forward’s best position under Arteta?

Indeed, owing to the former Borussia Dortmund forward’s return in front of goal, the aforementioned query may be met with disapproving glances by critics. “He’s in the side to score goals and he does just that...end of.” will probably be the closest rebuttal, but is the situation as black-and-white as it’s being made out?

Since joining Arsenal in January 2018, Aubameyang has played at centre-forward as a lone striker or in a pair (mostly alongside Lacazette), inside-left and sporadically on the right flank.

The 2015 African Footballer of the Year has played alone centrally for 41.7 percent of minutes, while he’s been used on the left for 28.5 of the time. He’s been paired with another striker in 23.9 percent of his time on the pitch, while the remaining 5.9 percent has been used on the right flank.

Digging deeper, an interesting fact shows the African attacker scores most of his goals when played as an inside forward compared to when he’s deployed as a central striker, despite getting the better chances as the lone frontman. Unsurprisingly, Auba gets fewer quality chances when played in a partnership, although he still manages to score somewhat frequently and only averages slightly fewer goals with a partner.

Ever since his Premier League bow, and indeed for the majority of his prime, the Gabon forward’s best position has always been argued. Observers seem to argue between a centre-forward role and inside-left berth, while there was a longing to have him paired with Lacazette (in a 4-3-1-2 or 3-4-1-2) with a creator in the ilk of Mesut Ozil used in the hole.

The third option, whilst good on paper, was discarded after a few tries by Unai Emery who made use of the initial two approaches.

Arteta has shied away from using three at the back or playing with a narrow midfield, choosing to utilise a 4-2-3-1 since replacing his countryman in the hot seat.

A criticism of Aubameyang in his prime has been in his underwhelming link-up play and tendency to go missing in games from time to time.

This propensity to not be involved has unsurprisingly led to the new head coach favouring a forward who thrives at keeping possession and combining well with his colleagues on the pitch – be it Nketiah (who was used on Wednesday) or Lacazette (who is more accomplished in what Arteta wants from his centre-forward).

For Arsenal’s most potent striker, who’s then played on the left off the centre-forward, the stats indicate how he’s more involved in play, gets more touches across the pitch (47.7 to 32.3) and most especially inside the box (5.8 to 4.8).

Playing him just off the central striker also avails more goalscoring options to the manager, as opposed to when the Gabon star is used as the lone striker, hypothetically flanked by Saka on the left and Pepe on the right – two natural wingers.

His unexceptional hold-up play and link-up play aren’t as exposed when played as an inside-left, while he still posts commendable scoring figures, thus justifying Arteta’s decision.

Be that as it may, the Central African also covers more distance and involves himself in a considerable amount of defensive actions in that position as opposed to when he’s the out-and-out striker (2.8 defensive actions to 0.9). Given he’s now 31, the sustainability of grafting that hard going forward may be impractical which poses a possible difficult decision for Arsenal if he commits beyond this season and thereafter.

With the one-time African POTY’s pronounced strengths and weaknesses when used as a lone striker and its effects on the team’s approach in the final third, the former Arsenal captain will likely have a lot to think about in future.

Indeed, if Aubameyang stays in north London, the conversation will shift from potential destinations to where he fits short-term and medium-term in Arteta’s fledging system.