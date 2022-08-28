'Arsenal are up to something'

Mikel Arteta's side kept their unbeaten start to the season after coming from a goal down to defeat the Cottagers at the Emirates

Arsenal's perfect start to the Premier League campaign has left a cross-section of supporters across Africa warning against underrating their potential to lift the title.

The Gunners maintained their unbeaten start to the season after they came from a goal down to beat a stubborn Fulham side 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Cottagers stunned their London rivals, who had dominated the entire first half, when a defensive mistake by Gabriel Magalhaes allowed dangerman Aleksandar Mitrovic to put them ahead and silence the home supporters with only their first shot on target.

However, a spirited fightback saw the Gunners level matters courtesy of Martin Odegaard's deflected effort before the Brazilian atoned for his mistake to complete a great comeback and help the team regain top spot on the table.

Arsenal started the season with a 2-0 away win against Crystal Palace, returned home to defeat Leicester City 4-2 before seeing off Bournemouth 3-0 in their third fixture at Vitality Stadium.

The win against Fulham saw the Gunners win their first four games of a top-flight season for the third time after doing so in 2003-04 when they claimed the title undefeated and 2004-05 when they came second with 83 points, 12 fewer than the eventual winners Chelsea.

The outcome has also elicited debate on social media with many fans believing they can go all the way to win the title.

"Arsenal up to something this season," Engr Joshua opened the debate on GOAL Africa Facebook page while Abubakar Isma'il Kh opined: "It's Arsenal's season ,always on top."

Pee Shek compared Arsenal's perfect start to the campaign to that of Leicester when they went on to win the title.

"People forget easily, when Leicester won the league even the sport journalists were writing them off up to the last game," wrote Shek adding: "And besides Arsenal is a big team, they are capable of winning the league anytime, any day, so stop writing them off, this is football."

Meanwhile, Ajao Babatunde claimed he will only regard Arsenal as serious title contenders if they keep the same momentum in the next 10 games.

"If they can keep this performance for the next 10 games, then they will be taken serious," opined Babatunde while Bala Idris wrote: "We are the league leader, as such we don't talk too much. We are the Gunners."

Humphrey Churchill echoed Babatunde's sentiments by saying: "After 10 matches we’ll know how far they can go."

Elsewhere, Miezah Junior believes it is too early to start picking Arsenal for the title.

"It's too early for Arsenal to receive this hype," said Junior while Kenny Black posed a question: "But they still have up to 33 matches to play and keep that in mind?"

Meanwhile, another set of supporters opined it is just a matter of time before Arsenal relinquish the top spot.

"Let them enjoy the moment now, before they make way for the real owners, Manchester City," claimed Omar Sidibe while Ademola Victor said: "Not for too long."

Olami Lekan Adio predicted Arsenal will finish fifth this season: "Fifth position at the end of the league," he said while Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau summed up the debate: "The current state of amusement that Arsenal has found itself has an expiry date. Simple."

Arsenal's next three matches will see them host Aston Villa on Wednesday, take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday before they kick off their Europa League campaign with a trip to face FC Zurich at Stadion Letzigrund on September 8.