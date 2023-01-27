Arsenal lodge £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as Gunners enter another transfer battle with Chelsea

Chris Burton
|
Moises Caicedo Brighton 2022-23Getty
ArsenalPremier LeagueTransfersChelseaBrighton & Hove AlbionM. Caicedo

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a £60 million ($74m) bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they join another transfer battle with Chelsea.

  • Ecuadorian star attracting interest
  • Blues keen at Stamford Bridge
  • Premier League leaders in the mix

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador international, who continues to star for the Seagulls, has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs after proving himself in the English top-flight and while representing his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were considered to be leading the race for his signature during the January window, with a £55m ($68m) offer from Stamford Bridge being knocked back at one stage, but Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have now joined the hunt with a big-money approach of their own.