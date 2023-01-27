Arsenal lodge £60m bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as Gunners enter another transfer battle with Chelsea

Arsenal have reportedly tabled a £60 million ($74m) bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo as they join another transfer battle with Chelsea.

Ecuadorian star attracting interest

Blues keen at Stamford Bridge

Premier League leaders in the mix

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ecuador international, who continues to star for the Seagulls, has been heavily linked with a number of Premier League clubs after proving himself in the English top-flight and while representing his country at the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea were considered to be leading the race for his signature during the January window, with a £55m ($68m) offer from Stamford Bridge being knocked back at one stage, but Fabrizio Romano claims that Arsenal have now joined the hunt with a big-money approach of their own.