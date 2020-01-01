Arnold Sembuya: Police FC complete midfielder signing from UPDF FC

The administrative side is aiming at pushing for the league title in the 2020/21 season

Ugandan Premier League (UPL) charges Police FC have completed the signing of midfielder Arnold Sembuya.

The midfielder has been on the administrative side's radar for quite some time owing to his good performances in the Fufa Big League with another administrative side Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) FC.

"Welcome to the cops' family Arnold! Can't wait to see you in action," the 2006 league champions posted on their official Facebook page.

The 22-year-old joins Tom Ikara, Hassan Mahmood, Muwadda Mawejje, Eric Ssenjobe and Tonny Mawejje.

Recently, Emmanuel Kiryowa, Bashir Kabuye, Denis Rukundo, Yusuf Ssozi, Musa Matovu have opted to extend their stay with the club.

Coach Abdallah Mubiru opted to extend his stay at the club for a further three years after being promised quality signings.

The experienced tactician has been a free agent since January when his contract with the administrative side expired. Initially, he was reluctant in committing his future to the club until some conditions were met; however, an agreement has been finally reached.

"It is a pleasure extending my stay at this club," the Uganda Cranes assistant coach Mubiru had said earlier.

"The fact that the club has kept faith in me, giving me a longer contract is a step in the right way and I am happy with that.

"Since I arrived at the club, a lot has happened, but I felt there is more I can offer Police and am sure with what we have agreed on with the administration we can achieve even more going forward."

The youthful tactician joined the Kampala based-side in 2016 and helped them get off the relegation zone.

In the 2019/20 season, the team struggled and finished 13th, however, the club stated the coach was not to blame.

"Since Abdallah [Mubiru] came, I’ve realized he understands football and I must tell you that he’s not responsible for our poor performance," Police FC chairman Asan Kasingye said in an earlier interview.

"He has done his job well and most of the challenges the club is facing are beyond him because they’re financially related and that’s administrative."

The new season is scheduled to start in October.