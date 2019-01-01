Aribo shines in emphatic Rangers victory over Hearts

The Nigeria midfielder helped Steven Gerrard's side extend their unbeaten streak in the Scottish top-flight to 10 games on Sunday

Joe Aribo put in a decent shift and made an assist as Rangers thrashed Hearts 5-0 in a Scottish Premiership fixture.

Aribo, who has scored a single league goal so far in his debut campaign in Scotland, made his 12th appearance at Ibrox Stadium on Sunday.

The 23-year-old assisted Ryan Kent to double the Gers' lead in the 37th minute after Alfredo Morelos opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Article continues below

A second-half brace from Greig Stewart and Christophe Berra's own goal secured a commanding win for the hosts.

With the triumph, Rangers are level on points with league leaders Celtic, having gathered 37 points from 14 games.

They visit Aberdeen for their next outing on Wednesday.