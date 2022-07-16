Aribo makes losing Southampton debut, Sarr bags brace, Daka and Dennis score

African players suffered contrasting fortunes as their teams continue preparations for the 2022-23 campaign

Joe Aribo made a losing start as a Southampton player as the Premier League side bowed 3-1 to RB Leipzig on Saturday evening.

Moving from Rangers to England on a four-year contract for an undisclosed fee, the Nigeria international played his first game for the Saints, nonetheless, he could do little to stop them from losing.

After a goalless first half at the Lavanttal-Arena, the Bundesliga outfit took the lead nine minutes into the second half as Angelino drilled his free-kick past goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Adam Armstrong drew level five minutes after the hour mark, Emil Forsberg immediately restored Leipzig’s lead, before Ilaix Moriba completed the defeat with a stunning third late in the game.

Aribo featured for one hour before he was subbed off for Armstrong – at the same time Ghana’s Mohamed Salisu, Moussa Djenepo, Mohamed Elyounoussi, and Senegal prospect Ibrahima Diallo were replaced by Dynel Simeu, Thierry Small, Stuart Armstrong and Will Smallbone respectively.

Elsewhere, Ismaila Sarr bagged a brace as Watford silenced Wycombe Wanderers 4-1 at London Colney.

Having failed to win all their last three pre-season friendlies, the Hornets bounced back to winning ways with the Senegal international putting up a man-of-the-match performance.

Two minutes into the game, Sarr put the English Championship side ahead from the penalty spot after he was fouled in the goal area.

He completed his double five minutes into the second half before Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis extended the lead with a simple tap-in to mark his first start of pre-season in style.

Although Ryan Tafazolli reduced the deficit for Wycombe, Yaser Asprilla got Watford’s fourth goal of the day.

Meanwhile, Zambia international showed a glimpse of what fans should expect from him next season with a goal as Leicester City played a 3-3 draw with OH Leuven.

In the six-goal thriller at the Den Dreef Stadion, it was the Belgians who took a first-minute lead as Mousa Al-Tamari curled it home past Daniel Iversen.

Leuven doubled their advantage 11 minutes later courtesy of Nachon Nsingi as they took a two-goal lead into the half-time break.

The Foxes pulled a goal back in the 51st minute through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, while Daka restored parity eight minutes later – heading home a cross from Jamie Vardy.

When the Belgians thought they had secured victory with their 91st-minute strike thanks to Mykola Kukharevych, Vardy ensured that the game ended on a no winner, no vanquished note with the last kick of the match.