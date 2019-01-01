Aribo helps Rangers end 2019 with victory against rivals Celtic

The Nigeria international featured prominently as Steven Gerrard’s men clinched their fourth victory on the bounce, against the Bhoys

Joe Aribo played a key role as Rangers ended 2019 with a 2-1 away win against Celtic in Sunday’s Premiership match.

The Nigeria international was afforded his 17th start this season and made significant contribution to help the Gers outwit the league leaders at Celtic Park.

Ryan Kent opened the scoring for Steven Gerrard’s men in the 36th minute before Odsonne Edouard levelled for the Bhoys eight minutes later.

In the 56th minute, Nikola Katic notched the match-winning goal and despite Rangers losing Alfredo Morelos to a red card, they held on to their lead to clinch maximum points.

Article continues below

Aribo featured for the entirety of the game in his 32nd appearance for the Gers across all competitions since his summer move to Ibrox Stadium.

Rangers remain second behind Celtic despite the victory with 50 points from 19 matches.

They take on Stranraer in an FA Cup tie on January 17.