Argentina vs Colombia: TV channel, live stream, team news & Copa America semi-final preview

A place in Saturday's Copa America final against Brazil is the prize for the winner in Brasilia

Colombia will look to cause something of an upset when they take on Argentina in the Copa America 2021 semi-final at the Estadio Nacional Mane Garrincha on Tuesday.

Argentina are on an 18-game unbeaten run stretching back two years and have won their last four matches, including a convincing 3-0 win against Ecuador in the quarter-final.

Lionel Messi has once again been the inspiration for Lionel Scaloni's side, with the Barcelona superstar topping the scoring charts with four goals as well as a tournament-high four assists as he chases a first senior title with La Albiceleste.

Colombia, meanwhile, lost two of their four group matches to qualify for the knockout stages in third, before edging past Uruguay on penalties after a goalless draw.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game Argentina v Colombia Date Tuesday July 6, 2021 Time 6pm PT / 9pm ET / 2am BST

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Fox Sports 1 is showing the game live on TV in the United States (U.S.), with Univision and TUDN USA also providing coverage. An online stream for the match will be available on the Fox Sports App, Univision NOW and the TUDN App.

US TV channel Online stream Fox Sports 1 / Univision / TUDN USA Fox Sports App / Univision NOW / TUDN App

The BBC Red Button service will have the game on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). BBC iPlayer is the online streaming service providing live coverage.

UK TV channel Online stream BBC Red Button BBC iPlayer

Team news & rosters

Position Argentina players Goalkeepers E. Martinez, Marchesin, Musso, Armani Defenders Montiel, Tagliafico, L. Martinez, Molina, Romero, Pezzella, Lucas Martinez, Otamendi Midfielders Dominquez, J. Correa, Rodriguez, Gomez, Lo Celso, De Paul, Palacios, Di Maria, Paredes, Acuna Forwards Aguero, Lautaro Martinez, Messi, A. Correa, Alvarez, Gonzalez

Argentina will be without defender Cristian Romero through injury so German Pezzella is likely to start.

Lionel Scaloni also needs to decide whether to stick with Marcos Acuna at left-back or bring in Nicolas Tagliafico. Guido Rodriguez is also competing with Leandro Paredes for a spot in central midfield.

Predicted Argentina starting XI: E Martinez; Molina, Pezzella, Otamendi, Acuna; Paredes, De Paul, Lo Celso; Messi, Aguero, Lautaro.

Position Colombia squad Goalkeepers Quintana, Ospina, Vargas Defenders Lucumi, Sanchez, Cuesta, Tesillo, Mina, Munoz, Fabra, Murillo, Medina Midfielder Cuellar, Cardona, Barrios, Cuadrado, Perez, Perlaza, Campaz Forwards Borre, Morelos, Borja, Chara, Zapata, Diaz, Muriel

Colombia have Juan Cuadrado available again after the Juventus winger missed the quarter-final through suspension. He is likely to come straight back into the side in place of Rafael Borre.

Article continues below

Miguel Borja is also pushing for a start after coming off the bench for Luis Muriel against Uruguay.

Predicted Colombia starting XI: Ospina; Munoz, Mina, Sanchez, Tesillo; Cuadrado, Barrios, Cuellar, Diaz; Zapata, Borja.

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

Argentina results Colombia results Argentina 3-0 Ecuador (July 4) Uruguay 0-0 Colombia (4-1P) (July 3) Bolivia 1-4 Argentina (June 29) Brazil 2-1 Colombia (June 24) Argentina 1-0 Paraguay (June 22) Colombia 1-2 Peru (June 21) Argentina 1-0 Uruguay (June 19) Colombia 0-0 Venezuela (June 17) Argentina 1-1 Chile (June 14) Colombia 1-0 Ecuador (June 14)

Head-to-head