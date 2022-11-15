Argentina squad numbers: Messi, Martinez and full list for World Cup

Argentina have announced their squad numbers for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

There are a few similarities to the 2018 World Cup when it comes to Argentina's squad numbers. Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna and Lionel Messi are three of five players to have kept the same number from Russia. The other two are Paulo Dybala and Angel Di Maria.

After a somewhat disappointing outing in Russia that saw Argentina exit at the hands of eventual winners France in the round of 16, they'll be hoping to go a few steps further this time around, making those ever-important squad numbers iconic in the process.

GOAL brings you the full list of Argentina squad numbers for the tournament below...

Argentina kit numbers: Messi, Martinez & more

There are three goalkeepers in the final squad, and they will take the No.1, No.12 and No.23 shirt.

Player Squad number Franco Armani 1 Juan Foyth 2 Nicolas Tagliafico 3 Gonzalo Montiel 4 Leandro Paredes 5 Gaston Pezzella 6 Rodrigo De Paul 7 Marcos Acuna 8 Julian Alvarez 9 Lionel Messi 10 Angel Di Maria 11 Geronimo Rulli 12 Cristian Romero 13 Exequiel Palacios 14 Nicolas Gonzalez 15 Joaquin Correa 16 Alejandro Gomez 17 Guido Rodriguez 18 Nicolas Otamendi 19 Alexis Mac Allister 20 Paulo Dybala 21 Lautaro Martinez 22 Emiliano Martinez 23 Enzo Fernandez 24 Lisandro Martinez 25 Nahuel Molina 26

For a list of full squads for every country, check out our World Cup hub.