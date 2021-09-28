Argentina squad hints at more World Cup chaos as Martinez, Lo Celso & Romero are selected again

Despite the South American nation still being on Britain's travel red list, a trio of Premier League stars have been called upon by the Albiceleste

Argentina have named their squad for the next round of 2022 World Cup qualifying action, with there the potential for more chaotic scenes in South America as Premier League-based stars have been selected once again.

Emi Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero have been called upon by the Albiceleste, with the Aston Villa and Tottenham trio joining the likes of Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria and Lautaro Martinez in Lionel Scaloni's ranks.

It was the presence of players plying their club trade in Britain that led to the stunning abandonment of a meeting between Argentina and Brazil during the last international break.

What happened in Brazil?

The vast majority of Premier League clubs refused to release their respective South American contingents for international duty in early September as a number of nations in that region are on Britain's travel red list during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Martinez, along with club colleague Emi Buendia, was allowed to link up with Argentina, though, as Spurs pair Romero and Lo Celso also joined the fold.

Their presence on the pitch at the Corinthians Arena sparked bizarre scenes on September 5, with health officials entering the field of play in an effort to have them removed and deported.

Little has changed since then, with restrictions on movement still in place.

Martinez, Lo Celso, Buendia and Romero also had to travel back to England via Croatia during the last break in domestic duties in a bid to avoid quarantine rules.

What happens now?

Anyone returning to Britain from red-listed countries must quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival.

Spurs and Villa already appear set to be without their Argentine stars for the resumption of Premier League action, as Scaloni's side will not take in their final qualifier against Peru until the early hours of October 15 BST.

Villa are due to take in a derby date with Wolves on October 16, while Tottenham will head to Newcastle a day later.

Martinez, Lo Celso and Romero should avoid a repeat of the furore they sparked in Brazil during the next round of fixtures, as a postponed contest is yet to be rearranged, but there are a number of issues still to be addressed.

Argentina squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers vs Paraguay, Uruguay and Peru

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani (River Plate), Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Juan Musso (Atalanta), Esteban Andrada (Monterrey)

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina Lucero (Udinese), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Lucas Martinez Quarta (Fiorentina), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax)

Article continues below

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Nicolas Dominguez (Bologna), Giovanni Lo Celso (Tottenham), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla)

Forwards: Angel Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain), Lucas Alario (Bayer Leverkusen), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain), Lautaro Martinez (Inter), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Joaquin Correa (Inter), Nicolas Gonzalez (Fiorentina), Julian Alvarez (River Plate)

Further reading