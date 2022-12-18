Argentina's Enzo Fernandez wins World Cup 2022 Young Player of the Tournament

Argentina and Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been named the best youngster at the 2022 World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 21-year-old midfielder has won the Best Young Player of the Tournament award at World Cup 2022. The Benfica starlet played in all seven of Argentina's games in Qatar as La Albiceleste won the World Cup for a third time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandez beat off competition from players such as Jude Bellingham, Goncalo Ramos and Aurelien Tchouameni to scoop the award after an impressive tournament. The youngster only made his international debut in September but forced his way into the starting XI in Qatar after coming off the bench and scoring an outrageous goal in the win over Mexico in the group stages.

WHAT THEY SAID? Argentina captain Lionel Messi was full of praise for Fernandez after the Mexico win. "I know Enzo very well, here from the national team and I also played against him in the Champions League," he told reporters afterwards. "He deserves it, because he’s a spectacular kid and a very important player for us."

DID YOU KNOW? Fernandez led all players for touches (118), successful passes (77) and tackles (10) in the final. His 10 tackles were the most of any player in a World Cup final since Gennaro Gattuso in 2006 (15).

WHAT NEXT FOR FERNANDEZ? The midfielder will return to Benfica after the World Cup but there has already been speculation he could be on the move after his World Cup heroics.