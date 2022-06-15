Are Nigeria on course for early qualification for Afcon 2023?

The Super Eagles were always expected to make it to the showpiece, but supporters are equally seeing green shoots of positive progress in style

The qualifying process for the Africa Cup of Nations these days means the best sides are unlikely to miss out, save for epic, unforeseen collapses across six games.

Of the 12 highest-ranked nations in April’s draw, only Egypt — bottom of Group B — and DR Congo — cellar dwellers in Group I — are currently not leading their respective groups.

Upon closer inspection, though, the Pharaohs have the same points as the three other nations in their draw, suggesting they have fate in their hands despite a shock 2-0 defeat by Ethiopia last week.

The DRC’s situation is not completely fatal but they need to show something different following defeats by Gabon and Sudan that leave them four points adrift of the top two sides.

As for Nigeria, two wins from as many games have the Super Eagles on track for participation at next year’s finals.

In truth, a collection so talented was unlikely to end outside of the top two spots in a group comprising Sierra Leone, Guinea-Bissau and Sao Tome and Principe, even though they began qualifying on a five-game winless run and were still adapting to a new trainer’s methods.

Victories over the Leone Stars and Sao Tome have got the attention of hitherto disinterested or disgruntled supporters in a year that has seen the Super Eagles eliminated from Afcon at the Round of 16 and bungle a World Cup spot against a Ghana side that was there for the taking.

Supporters wanted hope. They wanted reasons to feel connected to this present iteration that is stacked in multiple positions and blessed with one of the continent’s finest frontmen in Victor Osimhen.

After the side broadly underwhelmed in last week’s 2-1 win over Sierra Leone in Abuja, Monday’s 10-0 obliteration of Sao Tome has sent a resounding message.

The Napoli man — who netted five times in qualifying for Afcon 2021 — has already matched that tally in just two games, leading the scoring charts.

Admittedly, The Falcons and True Parrots Team were ranked 189th at the time of the draw and have improved six places since, but the relentless attacking shown at Stade Adrar had not been seen in a while.

It was a record win for Nigeria and there was a dominant performance to boot. Win-win.

The slew of goals against broken opponents after the interlude was fun for fans of the winning side, yet the opening half in which they netted only three, arguably offered more tactical interest.

Jose Peseiro’s troops counter-pressed with purpose, initially appeared to show a bias for the left side — where Zaidu Sanusi bombed forward and occupied high positions — and looked intent on executing wide-ranging set-piece routines.

The team’s organisation which was the central point of the Portuguese trainer’s assessment made for interesting viewing, too.

Sanusi’s ultra-attacking start meant Ola Aina tucked in alongside Semi Ajayi and Calvin Bassey to form a back three in possession with Peter Etebo offering protection in front of the defence. The team’s early inclination to channel attacks down that flank intermittently saw Bassey drive forward with the ball too, with Etebo dropping into the space vacated by the versatile Rangers man.

The returning Stoke City loanee replaced Joe Aribo in the midfield and was one of the standout performers, capping a strong showing with an impressively taken free-kick after 55 minutes.

Previously recognised for his box-to-box qualities, the 26-year-old is evolving into a midfielder capable of fulfilling multiple roles and was central to the team’s organisation on Monday.

Only two competitive fixtures have been played but the initial signs are auspicious as Peseiro looks to be heading in the right direction after four games altogether.

“About the 10-0 win? Yes, it’s good. It is better for us [to get] three points, which is more important to us,” the 62-year-old stated after the resounding win.

“Of course, I want to improve our organisation on the field because we didn’t train too much with them. We want to introduce our ideas – this match was good because they tried to follow our organisation, our style, and our ideas.

“I am also happy because the guys who entered during the match did as well as those players who started.”

Nigeria reconvene in August for a home meeting with second-place Guinea-Bissau where maximum points will take them even closer to Afcon 2023. Indeed, the present excitement and flickering belief in the Super Eagles is not going unnoticed.

Participation at the continental showpiece was likely a sure thing and fans were probably more concerned with how they get it done rather than fret over them failing to qualify.

The last fortnight or so under Peseiro indicates they are on the right track.