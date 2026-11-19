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Arda Guler has officially committed his long-term future to Real Madrid by penning a fresh contract running until 2032. Following the announcement on social media, several Blancos team-mates flooded the Turkish star's comments section with heartfelt praise and cheeky requests. Former Madrid midfielder Luka Modric also joined the celebrations to mark the 21-year-old's milestone.

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Guler commits long-term future to Real Madrid

Real Madrid have tied down Turkish international Guler to a new deal running until 2032. The 21-year-old announced the extension on Instagram by sharing a photograph of himself signing the paperwork beside a shirt bearing the number 2032.

News of the renewal drew a swift response from across the dressing room. Both current squad members and former players flooded the post to congratulate the youngster on extending his stay in the Spanish capital.

Dressing room reacts with humour and warm tributes

Several of Guler's team-mates blended light-hearted banter with genuine affection in the comments section. French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni cheekily used the milestone to request a gift, writing: "iPhone 18 Pro Max, please," alongside prayer and heart emojis, while Kylian Mbappe added: "Thank you, I will sleep better tonight."

Club captain Fede Valverde offered a warmer message to celebrate the news, commenting: "Here’s to many more years." Brahim Diaz also joined in affectionately with "Abiii" and celebratory emojis.

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Other squad members kept their reactions brief, with Vinicius Junior posting four victory-sign emojis and three red hearts, and Dean Huijsen leaving two hearts. Club legend Luka Modric, who shared a dressing room with Guler during his first season in Madrid and likely helped him settle into life in Spain, added raised-hands, applause and heart emojis.

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Thriving under Mourinho after a slow start in Madrid

Guler's renewal underlines his dramatic rise since arriving from Fenerbahce. After initially struggling for regular minutes in Madrid, the playmaker has established himself as one of the breakthrough stars of the season.

Manager Jose Mourinho has granted the 21-year-old considerable freedom on the pitch, and Guler is making the most of that trust. His creative influence has become irreplaceable for Los Blancos, making his long-term commitment a major boost for the club.

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Building on breakout momentum for the rest of the campaign

With his future secured until 2032, attention now turns to how Guler builds on this momentum over the coming months. Having cemented his status as a key figure under Mourinho, the challenge for the Turkish star is to elevate his game even further across the remainder of the campaign.