Arbeloa insists: “We haven’t lost La Liga.”

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa refused to throw in the towel in La Liga after Friday’s 1-1 draw with Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu in Matchday 31.

The result leaves Los Blancos on 70 points, second in the table, six adrift of leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

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On the club’s title hopes, Arbeloa said: “I’ll only accept that we’ve lost it on the day it actually happens. Until then, we keep fighting.”

The Spanish coach, still searching for a win after three matches without one, added, “We have to go out every day and defend the club’s badge with the best possible performance.”

On the missed chances against Girona, Arbeloa added: “We created plenty of opportunities but converted only a few. Our lineup was good enough to win; we should have scored another goal.”