Aquino: Atletico Ouriense seal the signing of Harambee Starlets ace

The Kenyan Queen has sealed a dream transfer to Europe after impressing scouts during the Cecafa tournament in Tanzania

Harambee Starlets midfielder Vivian Corazone Aquino has completed her transfer switch to Portuguese top tier side Atletico Ouriense.

Aquino left the country last week to finalise the deal and sign for the club and it has now been confirmed the player has signed a one-year contract.

Aquino, who previously had a short stint in Sweden, attracted the eye of the Ouriense scouts during last year’s Cecafa Women’s Championship in Tanzania where Kenya emerged the winners.

The 21-year-old will wear jersey number 41 and becomes the second African to join the club this January after Mozambique’s Lucia Leila.

An elated Aquino told Goal after signing the deal: “I am really pleased to sign for this great club. I thank God because we have suffered for so long as women footballers in Kenya with little opportunities. I am hoping we can open doors for more players to move out.”

Apart from representing Kenya at the Cecafa finals, Aquino also played for the team at the Awcon finals staged in Cameroon, where Kenya failed to make it past the group stage.

Aquino was born on October 2, 1998, in Makongeni, Nairobi and studied at Joseph Apudo Primary School for her formative education before advancing to Makongeni Secondary and later Olympics High School for her O Levels, finishing in 2013.

She started playing football at Nairobi’s Makongeni-based side Masa Babes in 2007 at the age of nine. She was the captain of the 2014 Kenya U17 team.

She becomes the third player from the Harambee Starlets to join clubs in Europe after Annedy Kundu and Ruth Ingosi, who last week completed their three-year deals with Cyprus club Lakatamia FC.