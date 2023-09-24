WATCH: Apple CEO Tim Cook visits Real Madrid training complex and checks out Champions League trophies

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited Real Madrid's training centre and also took in the sight of their European trophies.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Apple CEO travelled to the Spanish capital after the successful launch of the new iPhone 15 at the Apple Event in New York. The American businessman was accompanied by Los Blancos president, Florentino Perez as he had a look at their training centre in Valdebebas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alongside Perez, Cook also paid a visit to the Real Madrid boardroom, where they were able to view the 25 European Cups, 14 of which are for basketball and 11 for football. Finally, the special visitor was also given a signed Real Madrid jersey.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The European royalty will play later tonight against city rivals, Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in a bid to keep their winning streak on in the league.