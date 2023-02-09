‘Aphelele Teto thinks he’s Messi’ – TS Galaxy explain why wonderkid was axed

Aphelele Teto appears to have paid the price for getting too big for his boots!

Teto is one of the brightest talents in South African soccer

But he’s been demoted to TS Galaxy reserves

It’s because he ‘thinks he’s Messi’!

WHAT HAPPENED: TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic has attempted to justify his decision to drop Aphelele Teto to the club’s DStv Diski Challenge squad, suggesting the starlet is getting too big for his boots.

Teto is recognised as one of the brightest young talents in South African soccer, but Ramovic clearly isn’t impressed and has blamed the 19-year-old’s attitude for his demotion.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s a very skilful player, talented but he’s 19, he’s young and sometimes with young players after playing four or five games, they start to think they are Messi and then you have a problem,” Ramovic told journalists on Thursday, as per iDiskiTimes.

“He’s young and skilful but he has to learn a lot, especially the training sessions, which wasn’t good enough, also coming in as a substitute, it was not good enough.

“I spoke to him many, many times that he has to work harder for himself, he has to improve for himself – because if he improves and shows me in every training session he wants to improve and be in the eleven, then he will get a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramovic’s decision comes amidst some declining returns from the youngster, who has registered just two assists in 12 outings for Galaxy so far this term, having initially made his mark in the first team last season.

Having previously made the starting lineup in eight consecutive PSL outings, his contribution has slumped in recent weeks, with Teto only featuring in four of Galaxy’s last 10 league outings.

His impact is clearly on the wane at the club…but all may not be lost…

WHAT NEXT: Ramovic has left the door open for a return, and is clearly hoping his harsh tactics spark improvement in the youngster.

“It will be just like he did when we took him from the reserve team, he trained well, played well, and then maybe his friends suddenly put him on a hype then he didn’t train or play well,” the head coach added.

“I sent him back to the [DStv Diski Challenge squad] because he has to show again, that he trains and plays well, then we’ll give him a chance again,” he added. “He’s young but he has to learn if he wants to have a great career that he can get, he has to work hard, and improve every day and then it’s a chance he will become one of the best players in South Africa.

“If he doesn’t, he will just disappear like many other players before him.”