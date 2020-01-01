Anukani: My target is to help KCCA FC reach Caf Confederation Cup group stage

The creative midfielder reveals his main plans after signing for the former league champions on Sunday

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) new signing Bright Anukani has vowed to take the team past the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions will be the country’s flag bearers in the competition after finishing second in the league while Vipers SC, who were declared champions, will take part in the Champions League.

The 19-year-old creative midfielder, who was unveiled by KCCA on Sunday after joining from relegated side Proline FC, has now said his main target at the club is to help them do well in the league but also make sure they reach the group stage of the Caf competition.

“I am excited to play for KCCA and will be happy to play in all the games and more especially the Caf games, because they will improve my career and my target is to reach the group stage because when I was at Proline we did not reach there but I want to do it while at KCCA,” Anukani told the club’s TV show on Sanyuka TV.

“I feel happy to have signed for KCCA because it is a big club and every player like me out there wants to play in a club like this and so I am happy to be here and I hope it will be for a long term deal and I will also win with them trophies.

“I have very many friends in KCCA, some of whom I have played with them in academies and even the national team like Mustafa [Kizza], Julius Opto, Herbert Achai and Gift [Ali] he was at Proline.”

On what he will bring into the team, Anukani said: “I feel comfortable playing in the attacking midfield because I am a creative midfielder and I score goals and like the main point is creating chances for the team and scoring for the team.

“My fans should anticipate a great and hardworking player and hopefully a great season with my club, before joining the club, I spoke with the manager Mike [Mutebi] and he expressed his interest in me and where he wants me to play. I am looking forward to working with him and the players.”

Anukani becomes the fifth signing for KCCA after Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro, and utility player Dennis Iguma.

Anukani was in the Uganda national team squad that won the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and he also featured for the U-20 side in the same competition for the juniors.