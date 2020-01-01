Anukani: KCCA FC seal signing of midfielder from Proline FC

The creative midfielder becomes the fifth signing for the former league champions who are keen to strengthen their squad

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have continued with their spending spree this transfer window after unveiling Bright Anukani from Proline FC.

The creative midfielder was confirmed as a KCCA player on Sunday night, becoming the fifth signing for the former Uganda Premier League (UPL) champions.

The 19-year-old player has joined other new signings - Charles “Neymar” Lwanga, Ashraf Mugume, Stefano Mazengo Loro, and utility player Dennis Iguma – as the club continues to beef up the squad ahead of the new season.

Anukani was unveiled via the club’s TV show on Sanyuka TV but the club could give more details on the contract signed between the two sides.

It is signing number 5️⃣



He was one of the best players in the just-ended season though his club Proline were relegated to the second division after a poor display, especially in the second round of the league.

KCCA are reeling from losing the UPL title to rivals Vipers SC after the Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa) moved to end the 2019-20 campaign owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Vipers, who were at the top at the time, were confirmed the champions and will go for the Caf Champions League whereas KCCA will compete in the Confederation Cup by virtue of finishing second.

In a recent interview, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi stressed the importance of signing talented and experienced players as they will be fighting for trophies on all fronts.

“We are keen to do well next season and what we want to do is make sure we strengthen the areas we feel we did badly last season,” Mutebi told reporters.

“It is all about getting the right balance of players and we will be good to go, we need to have quality players in all areas, even in goalkeeping areas so we are still looking at the players who can come in and give us the performances that we want.

“We also have good players coming up in the academy whom we will also promote to the senior team, we are a club who have respect for the youth team and players and so we will see how many will come up from that rank.”

Anukani was in the Uganda national team squad that won the 2019 Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup and he also featured for the U-20 side in the same competition for the juniors.