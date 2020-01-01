Anukani: Bright Stars midfielder can only leave at right price - Kasule

The club reveal they have received several offers for the services of the player who made his debut in the top-flight this season

Uganda Premier League (UPL) side Proline FC have confirmed they will only release their midfielder Bright Anukani when they receive the right price from the suitors.

The club’s director Mujib Kasule has admitted they have received several offers for the player, who has enjoyed a good season for the side and also the Uganda national team.

“It’s true so many clubs are interested in signing Anukani including champions KCCA FC,” Kasule is quoted as saying by New Vision.

“We are waiting for the situation to get to normal and we see how we handle this. We want to make sure the player is the beneficially in all this if he is to move to another club.”

KCCA, who are seeking to defend the title this season, have earmarked the player as a replacement for youngster Allan Okello, who ditched the side for Algeria’s AC Paradou.

In a recent interview, KCCA coach Mike Mutebi admitted the exit of Okello and skipper Timothy Awany had left a huge gap in the middle of the park but vowed to get replacements as soon as possible.

“Okello and Awany's moves affected the team but I believe we are going to usher in new young players, and they will perform as Okello did,” Mutebi was quoted as saying.

Anukani has enjoyed a good season which saw him represent Proline in the Caf Confederation Cup after they clinched the domestic cup, helped the side to earn promotion to the top-flight, won the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup with the Cranes and also guided them to the Africa Nations Championship (Chan) finals.

The Uganda league is facing some uncertainty of whether it will resume owing to the effects caused by the coronavirus after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni recently stated in an interview that "sports can wait."

Initially, the UPL was set to return on April 19 after the elapsing of the initial 32 days of lockdown, only for it to be extended after the situation failed to improve.

Before the break, 80% of UPL matches had been played, with Vipers SC leading the race with 54 points from the 25 matches played, four points more than second-placed KCCA FC who are the defending champions.

Proline FC, Maroons FC, and Tooro United would be relegated to the second tier if the season is ended without resuming as they occupy the last three positions on the table.