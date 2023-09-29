Antony permitted to return to Man Utd training and made available for selection despite ongoing assault investigation

Antony has returned to the Manchester United squad and will be available for training and matches after meeting police over allegations of assault.

The winger was given a leave of absence by the club on September 10 after his former girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin accused him of violent behaviour and two other Brazilian women came forward with similar allegations.

Antony, who has denied all allegations against him, returned to Manchester from Brazil on Tuesday and held a five-hour meeting with police.

A statement from United read: “Since allegations were first made in June, Antony has cooperated with police inquiries in both Brazil and the UK, and he continues to do so.

Article continues below

"As Antony’s employer, Manchester United has decided that he will resume training at Carrington, and be available for selection, while police inquiries proceed. This will be kept under review pending further developments in the case.

"As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”