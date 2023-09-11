Antony denies acting aggressively in encounter with Ingrid Lana as ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin says she hopes Man Utd player will be 'punished' amid assault accusations

Antony has denied acting aggressively in an encounter with a second woman, while ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin has called for him to be punished.

Manchester United have announced that the Brazilian forward will be spending an indefinite amount of time away from the club.

That decision has been taken as the 23-year-old finds himself at the centre of disturbing allegations from former partner Cavallin – who is claiming physical and mental abuse.

The case in questions is being investigated by police forces in Sao Paulo and Manchester, with Antony being dropped from the latest Brazil squad.

Two other women have also made claims against the United forward – including 33-year-old banker Ingrid Lana.

In an interview with Brazilian media outlet Record TV that, Lana claimed that Antony behaved aggressively towards her in October 2022. She has said: "He tried to have sex with me and I didn't want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head."

Alongside a social media statement that said the encounter was "intimate and consensual", Antony has posted a number of mobile phone screenshots on Instagram – showing WhatsApp conversations - that he considers to be evidence which will help to clear his name and show that he did not act in an aggressive nature towards Lana.

Cavallin, however, has released a fresh statement through her lawyers in which she has reiterated her desire for action to be taken by the relevant authorities.

In response to United granting Antony a break from training and first-team duties, the DJ and influencer has said through her legal team: “Gabriela Cavallin's defence, in view of the facts and evidence that became public knowledge on this date, regarding the repeated episodes of aggression suffered by her, informs that she trusts in the serious and competent investigation of the Civil Police of Sao Paulo, and equally of the Police of Manchester/UK, and hopes that, once completed, the aggressor will be prosecuted and punished for the crimes he committed.”

United said in their statement: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony. Players who have not participated in international matches are due back in training on Monday.

“However, it has been agreed with Antony that he will delay his return until further notice in order to address the allegations.

“As a club we condemn acts of violence and abuse. We recognise the importance of safeguarding all those involved in this situation, and acknowledge the impact these allegations have on survivors of abuse.”

The South American, who joined the Red Devils from Ajax in 2022, said in a statement of his own: “I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me. This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

“I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.”