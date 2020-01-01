Antonio Habas: ATK Mohun Bagan were superior to East Bengal

ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Habas was delighted with his team's win over East Bengal

Antonio Habas, the most successful coach in the history of the Indian Super League, was satisfied with his team ATK Mohun Bagan's win over East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan on Friday. ATK Mohun Bagan lived dangerously in the first-half but they came back strongly in the second half to bag all three points from the Kolkata derby.

ATK Mohun Bagan struck twice after the half-time through Roy Krishna (49th minute) and substitute Manvir (85th minute) to blank East Bengal in the marquee clash. Habas was satisfied with his team's overall effort in the game.

"I'm satisfied because the team, the players put out a fantastic performance and big effort. I am very happy," Habas said in the post-match interview.

ATK Mohun Bagan played defensively in the first half as East Bengal combined well with their passes and created ample opportunities. The home side, however, failed to convert their chances into goals.

Habas, however, said that the scoreline depicted the story of the match and claimed that his side was superior that East Bengal. The Spaniard also mentioned that he doesn't believe in a one-way mentality to attack or defend and stated that football is a game of transition.

"I think we decide the game with the score. We were superior to our opponent," the Spanish coach said.

"This is football. it is a transition between attack and defence (and vice versa). I don't understand football which is only attacking or only defence," he added.

By the virtue of the victory in the derby, ATK Mohun Bagan have made a perfect start to their season and are top of the table after two matches.