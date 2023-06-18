Antoine Griezmann reveals MLS 'dream' as he reacts to Lionel Messi's transfer to Inter Miami

Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann has revealed his ambition to follow Lionel Messi and join an MLS club in the future.

Griezmann's plans to play in MLS

But won't follow Messi immediately

Fantastic season with Atletico Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED? Following Messi's surprise announcement that he will be joining MLS side Inter Miami, Griezmann has expressed his desire to move to the United States as well. The two men played together at Barcelona for a time, and although Griezmann still plans to stick around in Europe for a while yet, he can also see the appeal of playing in the U.S. at some point in the future.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s a dream of mine,” the 32-year-old said when quizzed on a potential MLS move at a press conference. “I want it to be the best possible conditions when I go there, but it’s certainly an objective in the future.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The World Cup winner enjoyed an impressive individual campaign with Atletico Madrid, scoring 15 goals in La Liga to help them to a third-place finish. Griezmann initially returned to Atletico on loan from Barca in 2021, and that move was made permanent last October after a lengthy saga that saw the club successfully avoid paying his €40 million release clause.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Web Atlético de Madrid

WHAT NEXT FOR GRIEZMANN? Griezmann is currently with the French national team for their latest set of Euro 2024 qualifiers. Les Bleus are set to face Greece on Monday.