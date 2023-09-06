Antoine Griezmann to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami? Atletico Madrid star already has plenty of offers on the table from MLS

Antoine Griezmann could reportedly join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami as Atletico Madrid star already has plenty of offers on the table from MLS.

Greizmann tied to Atletico until 2026

Could potentially leave for MLS next season

Atletico eyeing Chiesa from Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Spanish publication Sport, the French forward could cross the Atlantic and join the Herons in South Florida by the end of the season, as he favours a league with less pressure. Despite being under contract with Atletico until 2026, the Rojiblancos may allow him to leave if they receive a suitable offer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Atletico is reportedly already exploring replacements for Griezmann, with one eye on Frederico Chiesa. They are aware of Juventus's financial challenges, which might make Chiesa available if a suitable offer is made. Chiesa could come with a price tag of €60 million ($64m/£51m), which Atletico may be willing to pay if Griezmann departs.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

Getty Images

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW? Griezmann had earlier admitted in an interview with the Daily Mail that his "objective would be to end there (MLS)" as he would "like to play in MLS and to enjoy playing there – to be competitive, to be able to win there and to play at my top level." Hence there is a real possibility that he ends up joining one of the MLS outfits if a suitable offer arrives.

WHAT NEXT? Griezmann's potential move to American soil signifies the growing attraction of MLS for international football stars, further boosting the league's reputation on the global stage.