Anthony Ujah: Eintracht Braunschweig sign Nigeria forward from Union Berlin

The 31-year-old has joined the German 2. Bundesliga outfit after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract

Eintracht Braunschweig have announced the signing of striker Anthony Ujah from FC Union Berlin.

The 31-year-old Nigeria international has signed a contract until June 30, 2023 with an option for another season.

"Eintracht Braunschweig have signed Anthony Ujah, the centre forward has signed a contract until June 30, 2023 with an option for another season," the club confirmed on their official website.

"Ujah moved to Germany from Norway in 2011 and has since played for 1. FSV Mainz 05, 1. FC Koln, SV Werder Bremen and 1. FC Union Berlin.

"An engagement at the Chinese club Liaoning FC is also part of his CV. Most recently, the Nigerian was under contract with Union Berlin. Overall, the experienced attacker has made 136 appearances in the Bundesliga [30 goals] and 62 appearances in the 2nd Bundesliga [24 goals]."

The statement concluded: "In addition, he played a total of seven times for the Nigerian national team."

Braunschweig manager Peter Vollmann explained why they signed the Super Eagle: "With Anthony we've got an experienced striker who, with his complete fitness, will further enhance our squad on the offensive and especially on goal.

"At the same time, our young attackers will benefit from his experience. Tony is an absolute team player."

Meanwhile, Ujah has promised to help his new side with his experience.

“I am very happy to be part of Eintracht in the future. I know the 2nd Bundesliga and will try to help the team with my experience," Ujah told the same portal.

"I was rooting for the cup game at the airport in Nigeria on Sunday and I was really happy for the team. At the end of the day we want to celebrate relegation together, and I will invest everything in that."

Braunschweig are currently sitting 17th on the 18-team log with no point from two matches. They will next face Holstein Kiel at Holstein-Stadion on Saturday.