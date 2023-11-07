Anthony Taylor to make Premier League return for Chelsea vs Man City after demotion to Championship - despite making another controversial decision in Preston's win over Coventry

Anthony Taylor will make his return to the Premier League just a week after being demoted to the Championship, where he made a controversial call.

Taylor demoted after Wolves-Newcastle

Awarded controversial penalty in Championship

Elected to officiate Chelsea-City

WHAT HAPPENED? The referee saw his top-flight status momentarily stripped following his decision to award Newcastle a penalty at Wolves last month. PGMOL later came out to say Taylor's decision to penalise Hwang Hee-chan was incorrect, and he was demoted to the Championship.

On Saturday, the 45-year-old official was involved in another controversial penalty call. Preston were awarded a spot kick despite replays showing Coventry captain Kyle McFadzean had made minimal contact with Milutin Osmajic in the area. The game finished 3-2 to Preston.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite another glaring error in England's second division, and less than a week after his demotion was announced, PGMOL have announced Taylor will return to the top flight on Sunday, overseeing the weekend's highest-profile matchup. He will officiate Chelsea against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge, with Jarred Gillett on VAR duties - the man who failed to ask Taylor to review Hwang's challenge that resulted in his eventual demotion.

WHAT NEXT? Monday's chaotic derby-day victory meant Chelsea crept into the Premier League's top half ahead of next weekend, although Mauricio Pochettino's team face a City side that are on a winning streak of four matches across all competitions.