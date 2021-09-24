Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: TV channel, live stream, date & fight time

The WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles will be at stake at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night

Anthony Joshua will be back in the ring for the first time since December 2020 on Saturday night when he puts his WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles on the line against unbeaten Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk.

Two Olympic gold medal winners from London 2012 will go toe-to-toe at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the right to put themselves in contention for a shot at unifying the division against either Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder - who are preparing for the third leg of their thrilling trilogy on October 9.

With two power punchers locking horns in front of over 60,000 fans, there promises to be fireworks as the eyes of the sporting world descend on north London.

Ahead of the fight, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, and more.

Fight Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk Date Saturday, September 25 Coverage starts 6 pm GMT / 1 pm ET Expected fight time 10:10 pm GMT / 5:15 pm ET Venue Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

The fight can be streamed exclusively on DAZN, excluding UK & Ireland.

Online stream DAZN

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk: Tale of the tape

Name Anthony Joshua Nickname AJ Date of Birth October 15, 1989 Nationality British Weight class/Style Heavyweight Height 6-6 Wins 24 Losses 1 Draws 0

Joshua recaptured the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBO crowns when exacting revenge over Andy Ruiz Jr for the only defeat of his professional career to date.

He is lighter than he has ever been for a title fight, at under 17 stone, but is built for speed and knows he may have to go the distance against a durable opponent.

Name Oleksandr Usyk Nickname The Cat Date of Birth January 17, 1987 Nationality Ukrainian Weight class/Style Heavyweight Height 6-3 Wins 18 Losses 0 Draws 0

Usyk boasts an unblemished record through 18 fights and was previously the only man in history to unify the cruiserweight division.

He claimed the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title in October 2020 against another Brit, Derek Chisora, and has previously stopped Merseyside scrapper Tony Bellew.

What have Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk said?

"I wasn't involved long enough in the amateurs to really know Usyk, but I've done my research," Joshua told reporters at the pre-fight press conference.

Article continues below

"I've the utmost respect for him and Papachenko [trainer Anatoly Lomachenko]. They love boxing like I do, and I love the Ukrainian people. The cream always rises to the top, and we're both here now. Good luck to them."

Usyk has said: "Every fight makes history and me and Anthony are going to make another piece of history, something people will be talking about."

Who is on the Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard?