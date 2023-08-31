Explained: Why Ansu Fati has decided to leave Barcelona for season-long loan at Brighton

Ansu Fati has reportedly decided to take up a fresh challenge at Brighton after leaving Barcelona on a season-long loan deal.

Fati set to leave Barcelona

Will join Brighton on loan

De Zerbi a key factor behind Fati's decision

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish forward has already left for English shores. He will undergo his medical on Thursday and sign his contract with the Seagulls. The Premier League outfit will bear 80 per cent of his salary while the rest will be taken care of by Barcelona. Sevilla were also in contention for the player but they could neither match Brighton's financial package nor their sporting project.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Italian manager Roberto de Zerbi played a crucial role in convincing Fati to make the move. The coach called the player around five times to explain in detail his plan to make the forward a franchise player and offer him a key role in his team. De Zerbi is a huge admirer of Fati and left no stone unturned in his bid to bring him to the Premier League club after learning he was available. Fati was also impressed by the project on offer at Brighton and the club's willingness to trust in youth.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if Fati is handed an opportunity to express himself in his new colours when Brighton take on Newcastle United on Saturday evening in a Premier League fixture, provided he completes his medical successfully and finishes other formalities.