Ansu Fati to Brighton?! Roberto De Zerbi's side jump ahead of Tottenham and set to pull off sensational move for Barcelona wonderkid

WHAT HAPPENED? The Seagulls are set to pull off a sensational move in the transfer market as they are closing in on signing Ansu Fati from Barcelona on loan, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Brighton had earlier sent an official proposal to the Catalan Giants which they now have accepted. Fati will join the Premier League club on a loan deal which is valid until June 2024.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is believed that Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi played an important role in convincing the youngster to make a move to the Premier League this season as he personally spoke to the player to explain the project. Earlier it was reported that Tottenham Hotspur were also keen on signing the Spanish international on loan.

WHAT NEXT FOR BRIGHTON? After a setback against West Ham in their last match, Brighton will next face Newcastle United on Saturday in the Premier League.