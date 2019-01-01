Another man pleads guilty to Ozil and Kolasinac attempted robbery

Two men have now pleaded guilty to the crime against the Gunners duo

A second man has admitted to the attempted robbery of Arsenal stars Mesut Ozil and Sead Kolasinac.

Jordan Northover, 26, pleaded guilty to the crime of trying to steal the watches of the Premier League duo in Platts Lane, Hampstead, north-west London on July 25, Harrow Crown Court heard.

The man joined Ashley Smith, 30, who had already admitted his guilt in the attempted robbery and possession of class B drugs (cannabis) on October 3.

Ozil and Kolasinac were confronted by two offenders wielding knives on mopeds in the incident, which was captured by CCTV cameras.

Kolasinac was seen on the vision fending off the attackers with Ozil ultimately driving the pair away from the scene and to a local restaurant for help.

London's Met Police revealed detectives from Operation Venice led the operation, with the breakthrough in apprehending the accused occurring after a member of the public contacted authorities to report a suspicious motorcycle without number plates parked in a cul-de-sac in Borehamwood.

Police checked out the motorcycle, which was revealed to be the one involved in the robbery.

CCTV footage revealed the suspects visited a local pub, with Northover changing what he was wearing prior to a set of clothing and motorcycle helmet being found in grassland behind the drinking venue.

Smith was arrested on September 4 and charged the following day, while Northover was charged by post on September 17.

"Northover and Smith attempted this brazen robbery after travelling around streets nearby, looking for people to rob," Chief Inspector Jim Corbett of Operation Venice said.

"Northover didn’t hesitate to draw a weapon when making demands, but he didn’t bargain on being challenged and the pair went away empty-handed. The victim and the people who were visiting him, while unharmed, were shaken by the incident.

"We identified these two suspects after a member of the public grew suspicious and called police, and this case demonstrates how important community information can be.

Article continues below

"I would like to thank everyone who came forward with information about this offence.

"These types of cases can be difficult to investigate as the perpetrators mask their identities by wearing crash helmets and scarves.

"It is vital that anyone who witnesses a robbery or sees anything suspicious contacts police to tell them what they know. The information could be vital.”