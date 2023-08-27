'Couldn't believe what I was seeing!' - Andre Onana slammed by Man Utd legend Peter Schmeichel for gifting Nottingham Forest 'easy' opening goal at Old Trafford

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel slammed Andre Onana for gifting Nottingham Forest an "easy" opening goal at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Schmeichel slammed Onana

Goalkeeper at fault for Forest's opening goal

Utd came back strongly to win 3-2

WHAT HAPPENED? Forest took an early two-goal lead with Taiwo Awoniyi breaking the deadlock in the second minute of the game. From a quick counter-attack, Awoniyi went past Marcus Rashford and then managed to sit Onana down with a feint before finding the back of the net. Two minutes later, Willy Boly doubled the visitors' lead with a header.

Onana was heavily criticised by legendary former United goalkeeper Schmeichel for making it too "easy" for Forest to open the scoring at Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Premier League Productions, Schmeichel said: "I honestly couldn't believe what I was seeing for the first goal. So many mistakes and so much went wrong. There's so much space left behind them, Rashford is the last man, doesn't win the tackle and Onana makes it easy for Awoniyi. Then it's 1-0 and 25 seconds after the restart, [Willy] Boly doesn't move and just heads it in."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the early setback, the Red Devils managed to stage a strong comeback, eventually winning the match 3-2 with Christian Eriksen, Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes all on target for the hosts.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? After collecting six points from their first three Premier League games, Erik ten Hag's side will now look ahead to a huge clash with Arsenal on September 3.