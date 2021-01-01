Andre Ayew: Ghana attacker fired up for Swansea City's promotion play-off final against Brentford

The 31-year-old looks ahead to their upcoming showdown with the Bees in their quest for Premier League football

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew is poised for their upcoming promotion play-off final against Brentford next Saturday.

The Jack Army are set to take on the Bees at Wembley in a decider, with the winners set to be rewarded with a ticket to the Premier League next season.

Swansea are looking to return to the elite division for the first time since 2018

“It’s very important to me to get this club back to the Premier League,” Ayew said, as reported by his club’s official website.

“I wake up every morning with that thought – it’s always on my mind – and it’s what keeps me going.

“Finals are not there to be played, they are there to be won. There is a big prize on offer. We are one game away, and we have to be ready on that day.

"I just want to win and give this city something big and enjoy this summer.”



Swansea secured their place in the grand final after a 1-1 home draw with Barnsley in the semi-final, the result ultimately pegging the aggregate score 2-1 in favour of the Jack Army following a crucial 1-0 away win in the first leg.

“It felt great. It was an unbelievable feeling to get this win in front of our fans,” Ayew added.

“I felt something special, even though it was only 3,000 fans, because it was booming. I thank them for their support because we really needed it.

“They played their part and we did ours, and in the end we are all happy. I’m even happier that I’ll see them at Wembley.

“Now we look forward to the final.”

It is Swansea’s second successive year of making the play-offs. Last year, the Wales-based club reached the last four where they were eliminated, coincidentally, by Brentford.

Ayew has been the club’s talisman this season, his 16 goals during the regular season propelling the side to the play-offs.

In the last four, the Ghana captain rose to the occasion once again as his lone goal earned Swansea their 1-0 away win against Barnsley in the first leg away fixture.