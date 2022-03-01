Andre Ayew: Ghana attacker continues scoring form for Al Sadd in Qatar

Ghana captain Andre Ayew was on target as Al Sadd handed Al Khor a 4-2 home defeat in the Qatar Stars League on Tuesday.



In fine form since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, the attacker spurred the Boss on to three points with a strike and an assist as they clinched their 18th league win of the season.



Al Sadd have already been confirmed winners of the championship.



For Ayew, Tuesday’s strike was his 14th league goal for the side, sitting as the club’s top scorer just above Algeria forward Baghdad Bounedjah and Qatar international Akrim Afif, who both have 13 goals to their names.



Since returning from Afcon, the 32-year-old France-born forward has made the score sheet on six occasions in eight league appearances.



It underlines a strong first season with the Qatari side following his acquisition in July last year in the wake of his departure from EFL Championship side Swansea.



Ali Assadalla was first to find the back of the net on Tuesday, putting Al Sadd in the lead with Jung Woo-Young providing the assist in the 32nd minute.



Two minutes after half-time, Al Khor scored the equaliser through Boualem Khoukhi’s own goal.



On 67 minutes, Yusuf Abdurisag assisted former Arsenal and Spain midfielder Santi Cazorla to make it 2-1 for the Boss, before Ayew set up Afif for their third goal just a minute later.



Eleven minutes to full-time, the Ghanaian added his name to the score sheet, thanks to an assist by Brazilian midfielder Guilherme dos Santos Torres.



Al Khor failed to give up and saw their efforts for a fight-back rewarded in the 83rd minute when Ahmed Hassan Al Mohanadi teed up Harib Al Saadi to pull another goal back.



That was to be the last goal of the match as both sides kept things tight at the back in the final seven minutes.



Despite hitting top form, Ayew will be unavailable for Ghana when they host Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on March 25 owing to a red card picked up in his final game at Afcon against Comoros.