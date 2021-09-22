Andre Ayew: Ghana ace strikes for Al Sadd in Qatar

The forward was in good form for The Boss in the matchday three away league fixture

Ghana captain Andre Ayew scored his second goal for Al Sadd in their 4-2 win over Al Rayyan in the Qatari Stars League on Wednesday.

In his third game for The Boss, the attacker continued his good start to life for his new club with his second straight strike to help secure three points in the matchday three away fixture.

It was his third game for the defending league champions, having joined on a free transfer in July following his departure from English second-tier fold Swansea City.

The win sees Al Sadd stand joint-top of the league table with nine maximum points.

Hassan Al Heidos opened the scoring for the away side in the fourth minute, before Algeria striker Baghdad Bounedjah doubled the lead in the 21st minute.

Three minutes later, Ayew made it 3-0, shooting from inside the box after a neat exchange of passes with his man.

On the stroke of half-time, the hosts pulled a goal back through Hashim Ali to restore some hope heading into the interval.

Back from the break, Abdelaziz Hatem scored again for Al Rayyan to make it 3-2, sending a scare across the Al Sadd fraternity.

The visitors, however, restored their two-goal lead through Akram Afif in what was the last goal of the game.

All Sadd will hope to make it four wins on the spin when they host Al Shamal in their next game.

Ayew’s scoring form will be a delight to Ghana fans as the 2022 World Cup qualifiers return next month.

After a topsy-turvy start to the campaign, the Black Stars are set to take on Zimbabwe in back-to-back games with hopes of reclaiming top spot in Group G.

The 31-year-old drew a blank as the West Africans beat Ethiopia 1-0 on the opening matchday to go top of the table.

On their first away trip, the Black Stars failed to secure any points as they were handed a 1-0 defeat by South Africa, a result which drew the team from top spot to third on the log.