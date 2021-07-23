African All Stars

Fan View: '$220,000 tax-free in Qatar' - Andre Ayew's Al Sadd move triggers social media frenzy

The Ghana captain's move to the Middle East has been greeted by mixed reaction from his fans

Andre Ayew's move to Qatari side Al Sadd has sparked a heated discussion on social media.

Having left Swansea City in June, the Ghana international has signed a two-year deal for the Stars League side where he will reportedly earn $220,000 (€186,514.39) a month.

The contract could be extended for a further one year.

While many fans are focusing on the financial benefit of the transfer, others have expressed concern over the quality of the Qatari league.

Below are the best comments: