Andre Ayew and Swansea City focused on ending winless run

The Ghana international previews his club's Championship clash with Middlesbrough

Swansea City attacker Andre Ayew has stated the side are determined to beat Middlesbrough to three points at all cost in the Championship on Saturday.

The Jack Army, top of the league table at some point earlier this season, currently sit 11th on the log, having gone six matches without a single win.

Their last match ended in a frustrating 1-1 home draw with Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

“We ultimately need the three points. Sometimes you want to play good football and make sure the fans enjoying watching it but Saturday is more like a game we have to win," Ayew said ahead of Saturday's home fixture at Liberty Stadium, as reported by his club's official website.

“It is a three-point game and we will do whatever it takes to get the three points.

“If it is by playing the best football or if it is grinding and fighting throughout the whole game, I think we can do it.

“All of the boys are confident and up for it so we hope that the stadium is going to be buzzing and we will try our best to get the three points.

“I think the situation is going to turn because we are training well and playing well. We need to push on and believe we are going to be okay.”

A lot will be expected of deputy captain Ayew in Saturday's game following his purple patch of form.

Scorer of his side's only goal in midweek, the 29-year-old has registered seven goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

