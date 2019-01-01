Andonovski names 28-player USWNT roster for January camp

The group of players will be cut down to 20 ahead of Olympic qualifying in late January

U.S. women’s national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 28-player roster for the USWNT's January training camp.

The roster is heavy on regulars, with 22 of the 23 players who made up the 2019 World Cup-winning roster present. The only exception is forward Alex Morgan, who is pregnant.

After the camp Andonovski will cut eight players from the roster to form the 20-player squad that will take part in Concacaf Olympic qualifying, which is set to run from January 28 to February 9.

Though Andonovski's roster is heavy on regulars there are a few less familiar names, chief among them Stanford University forward Sophia Smith.

Smith, who has starred for the U.S. at youth international levels, is the youngest player on the roster at 19, the only uncapped player and the only non-professional.

“The players are coming off their break, so I know everyone will be excited, rested, refreshed and ready to tackle our next goals, which are having a productive training camp and preparing for Olympic qualifying,” Andonovski said in a federation release.

“A long-time strength of this team has been the internal competition on the training field and our coaching staff is looking forward to seeing that during camp as it will help us pick the best team to take to qualifying and try to earn our berth to Tokyo.”

Andonovski is looking to lead the USWNT to Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2020 after the team fell to Sweden at the quarterfinal stage in 2016, the first time in program history the USWNT has left an Olympics without a medal.

Sixteen of the 18 players on the 2016 Olympic roster are on the squad Andonovski has selected for January camp.

Full roster

GOALKEEPERS (4): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3/0), Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC; 3/0), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride; 24/0), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 57/0)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS (9): Abby Dahlkemper (North Carolina Courage; 53/0), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars; 25/1), Crystal Dunn (North Carolina Courage; 96/24), Ali Krieger (Orlando Pride; 104/2), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC; 125/2), Margaret Purce (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC; 171/0), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars; 31 /0), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC; 40/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars; 87/8), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars; 95/19), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC; 78/12), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit; 38/10), Allie Long (Reign FC; 51/8), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage; 60/14), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit; 15/0)

FORWARDS (8): Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns FC; 162/32), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC; 288/121), Jessica McDonald (North Carolina Courage; 14/2), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC; 130/51), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit; 62/18), Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC; 160/50), Sophia Smith (Stanford; 0/0), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage; 21/6)