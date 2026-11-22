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Andoni Iraola could not hide his delight as Liverpool dismantled a 10-man Manchester United side to welcome Mauricio Pochettino to the Premier League in brutal fashion. The Reds manager singled out the exceptional performances of Florian Wirtz and Rio Ngumoha after his side moved into fourth place following a dominant 4-0 victory at Anfield.

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Iraola demands more ruthlessness despite derby rout

'I enjoyed it. Honestly, I'd like to do it a bit more,' Iraola told Sky Sports when discussing his celebrations with the home crowd. 'I wanted to celebrate in that moment and I think it's nice always to enjoy it with supporters. I think it's not us as a team, even the supporters deserve to know. We have been very good away this season but at home we haven't been good enough and still haven't been good enough. We needed a big game, and Manchester United is always a big game, to finish like this. It's true the game's condition changes because they play with 10 most of the game, but still we've done our job, we controlled the game and I think it's always nice when you can win like this in these kind of games.'

The turning point of the match arrived just eight minutes in when Leny Yoro was dismissed for a professional foul on Alexander Isak. Iraola was in no doubt regarding the validity of the referee's decision, which paved the way for Dominik Szoboszlai to open the scoring from the resulting free-kick. 'I think he's the last man, no? It's a clear foul and a red card, yes?' the manager said. 'You have to take it carefully because today we created a lot of clear chances, we missed against the keeper three or five times. I think we probably should've scored more than four. There is a part where we need to be more ruthless but for us today it was not needed and I think we finished the game well.'

Pochettino faces nightmare start at Anfield

The Red Devils, currently embroiled in a relegation scrap and sitting 19th in the table, looked completely overwhelmed as the Anfield crowd mocked their predicament with chants of 'going down'. The 4-0 defeat also saw Pochettino suffer the joint-heaviest loss by a Manchester United manager in his first game in charge, matching Lal Hilditch's 0-4 defeat to Bolton in October 1926.

The defeat extends United's winless run in the Premier League to nine matches, a streak that has left them languishing in the bottom three and searching for answers. Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's lead in the 13th minute, before Rio Ngumoha added a third in the 66th minute and Victor Munoz completed the rout with the fourth goal in the 82nd minute. The result also marked the first time Manchester United had lost a Premier League match on a day when they started in the relegation zone.

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Special praise for Wirtz and Ngumoha

Central to Liverpool's attacking verve were Wirtz and Ngumoha, both of whom received glowing reviews from their manager after the match. According to Opta, Wirtz was particularly influential, creating 10 chances from open play against Manchester United, the most by any player in a Premier League match since David Silva managed the same feat against West Brom in March 2015. Opta's statistics also show that Iraola extended his unbeaten record against United to seven Premier League matches, winning three and drawing four. Only Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed a longer unbeaten run against the Red Devils in the competition, going eight games without defeat between 2018 and 2022.

'I think it was a great game and players like Rio and Flo, if you are controlling the game with lots of possession, normally they will have the possession,' Iraola explained. On the performance of Wirtz specifically, he added: 'He's in a lovely moment and we want to keep him there as much as we can. He's in a situation against 10 players where you need players like him to control the situation and see the passes in behind. He's also arriving more and not just scoring but being a threat. He's becoming another option and I'm happy with him.' The manager was equally complimentary of Ngumoha's 1v1 ability: 'I think Rio if you can put him in situations where they can't help the full-back, he is very difficult to stop especially inside the box. He can go both ways.'

Title race context and upcoming challenges

The victory moves Liverpool into fourth place, but Iraola remains grounded regarding his side's prospects in the title race. 'It's still early days,' Iraola cautioned when asked about Liverpool's championship credentials. 'I think we are missing the two big games we lost here at home between Arsenal and [Manchester City] they are making the difference in the standings. This is still so early. This doesn't stop because we have a very difficult game against Borussia Dortmund and then we have the big derby.'