Ancelotti 'does not know' who will play in defence for Real Madrid against Shakhtar following Eder Militao injury

Carlo Ancelotti is unsure about whom to field in Real Madrid's backline in Eder Militao's absence when they take on Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek.

Militao out against Shakhtar

The Brazilian has muscle spasms

Militao scored Real's winner against Getafe

WHAT HAPPENED? Eder Militao scored the only goal in Madrid's win over Getafe in La Liga on Saturday, but he also suffered muscle spasms which will rule him out of the club's midweek Champions League tie against Shakhtar.

WHAT THEY SAID: Confirming Militao's injury, Ancelotti said: "I will use more rotations against Shakhtar. (Eder) Militao has muscle spasms. I don’t know who will play in defence against Shakhtar, but whoever it is will do well. I have a committed group that plays great.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win against Getafe ensured Real Madrid remained unbeaten in the league this season. They are currently first but will be knocked off top spot if Barcelona beat Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? In Militao's absence, Ancelotti could pair up Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba in central defence for their Champions League tie. Alaba has mainly been used as a left-back this campaign.