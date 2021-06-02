Ancelotti 'can't imagine Real Madrid without Ramos' but admits defender's future is unclear

The Italian spoke about the 35-year-old's future, as well as Eden Hazard, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo, at his unveiling press conference

Returning Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti can't imagine the club without Sergio Ramos, but still warned that the defender's future is undecided.

On Tuesday Ancelotti left Everton to take over at Real Madrid, where he previously managed between 2013 and 2015.

One of the Italian's first orders of business will be sorting out the future of Ramos, whose contract at Madrid expires on June 30.

What was said?

Asked at his introductory press conference about Ramos, Ancelotti said: "I can't imagine a Real Madrid without Sergio Ramos but I also couldn't imagine a day without Carlo Ancelotti!"

Ancelotti added of the 35-year-old, who has been at Real Madrid since 2005: "It is clear that Sergio Ramos is a very important player and has been fundamental for many successes at this club. I know there are talks over a renewal, but I don't know the details, when I do, I can say more."

What else did Ancelotti say?

The 61-year-old was asked about a host of other topics at the press conference, including Eden Hazard, who has yet to find his best form while battling injuries during his two seasons at the club.

"Hazard is a top player, he has had injury problems and hasn't shown his top potential yet here. I believe he can do that next year. He wants to and is motivated," Ancelotti said.

Ancelotti also made it clear he is expecting to work with Gareth Bale next season, though the Welshman's future is unclear after he spent the 2020-21 season on loan at former club Tottenham.

"Gareth has not played much in the Premier League," the Italian said. "But he scored lots of goals, was very effective in recent games when he had a chance to play. He is coming back, I know him very well, he will be motivated to play better and have a great season, no doubt."

Ancelotti was also asked about Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been linked with a move back to Madrid as his Juventus contract approaches its final 12 months.

"I am very close to Cristiano, but I do not like to talk about players at another club," Ancelotti said. "He has a contract at Juventus. I can tell you I love him a lot, and I am happy to see him still scoring many goals, playing very well.”

